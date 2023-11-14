Definitely, 2016 It was an excellent year for AAA video games. That said, it was also a period of abundance for indie gamessince great proposals debuted that are now considered cult for their ingenious mechanics and emotional messages.

Luckily, one of the most celebrated independent games of that year and of the last decade has an attractive discount on the eShop of the Nintendo Switch. This way, you can take it forever for only $1.99 USDthat is to say, $35.00 MXN. Of course, it’s best to hurry up, because this offer has an expiration date.

We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than INSIDE, the independent video game developed by the same studio responsible for the acclaimed LIMBO. Currently has a discount of 84% in the digital store of the hybrid console.

INSIDE has a big discount on the Nintendo Switch eShop

If it catches your attention, you should know that you can get this indie proposal for only $35 MXN in the Nintendo Switch eShop. The offer will end on November 28so you have plenty of time to get your hands on this gem that received near-universal praise upon its original release in 2016.

What is INSIDE, the gem that has an 84% discount on Nintendo Switch?

In case you don’t know what this video game is about, let us tell you that INSIDE debuted in 2016 from the studio Playdead. It first arrived on Xbox One and PC, while shortly after it landed on PlayStation 4. Nintendo Switch fans had to wait a little longer to enjoy it, since the port for said platform was available until 2018.

In INSIDE, you will take on the role of a boy living in a dystopian world full of darkness and danger. It is an environmental puzzle-solving and platformer with a heavy emphasis on narrative.

Thanks to its simple mechanics and beautiful visuals, this indie proposal received very favorable reviews from the press and players. At this time, your highest score in Metacritic is 93while 96% of its reviews on Steam are positive.

INSIDE is approved by players and professional critics

Even if indie games don’t catch your attention, INSIDE is an offering that might be to your liking. Therefore, taking advantage of the eShop offer is an ideal option to give it a try.

