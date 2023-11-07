The House of Kyoto announced that Nintendo Switch sales have exceeded 132 million unitsdata updated as of September 30, 2023. In total, 6.84 million consoles were placed in the third quarter of the current year, of which 4.69 million were the OLED version.

Switch remains Nintendo’s second best-selling consolebehind the DS (154.02 million), and the third best-selling overall after the aforementioned portable device from the Kyoto company and PlayStation 2, which always occupies first place in the rankings with its 155 million units sold.

Nintendo then updated its software sales data, revealing that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold 19.5 million copies, becoming the ninth best-selling first-party Switch video game ever. Below we report the updated top ten.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (57.01 million) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (43.38 million) Super Smash Bros. 8 Deluxe (57.01 million) Ultimate (32.44 million) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (31.15 million) Super Mario Odyssey (26.95 million) Pokemon Spada and Scudo (26.02 million) Pokémon Scarlatto and Violetto (23.23 million). ) Super Mario Party (19.66 million) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (19.5 million) New Super Mario Bros. (19.5 million) U Deluxe (16.7 million)

