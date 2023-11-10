It seems that we have more good offers for users interested in Nintendo Switch products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for an outstanding title of Nintendo Switch at a good price. On the website you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

In the European and American eShop They are currently offering us Mega Man games at temporarily reduced prices. This is a truly outstanding compilation of titles, so we definitely recommend taking a look at the offer. You can find our tutorial on how to create an American account from any territory here.

You can now see its availability below until November 12, 2023:

Mega Man 11 – $9.99 (normalmente $29.99)

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – $39.99 (normalmente $59.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection – $7.99 (normalmente $14.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $7.99 (normalmente $19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $7.99 (normalmente $19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – $7.99 (normalmente $19.99)

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – $9.99 (normalmente $29.99)

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is undoubtedly a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar summer offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

