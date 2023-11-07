It seems that history is repeating itself on the Nintendo console. In this case we are talking about a new plagiarism on Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it appears that the company GameToTopalso known as VG Games and Midnight Works, has recently launched “Burnout” in the Switch eShop. This game shamelessly imitates EA’s Burnout series of games.

Despite its misleading title, this Burnout is low quality and lacking in content. It even uses game mode names from the actual Burnout series. Given the previous withdrawal of The Last Hope, another game from the same company, from the Switch eShop, this game is likely to follow the same path.

Despite previous concerns about Nintendo reviewing games on the eShop, it is surprising how these types of games continue to be approved. You can take a look at it below:

