Do you want to try one of the most notable games in the Nintendo Switch catalog for free? Well, here we bring you interesting information so you can try it with Nintendo Switch Online. In this case we are talking about Fae Farm. Just like in Europe!

Today it has been confirmed that this title will be the next to join the promotion of Nintendo Switch Online sample games in North America. As you well know, this is an offer that allows users of this service to enjoy the game in question at no cost for a limited time.

In this case, between November 22 and 28, users of Switch Online You can download and try the full game at no additional cost.

Here is the promotional image, which also confirms a 25% discount on the game until November 28:

As an added bonus, for a limited time you can purchase this digital title for 25% off from 11/ 22 at 10:00am PT to 11/28 at 11:59pm PT. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 21, 2023

What did you think of this ad? We read you in the comments!

Via.