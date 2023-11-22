We have good news for all Nintendo Switch Online users, as Nintendo of America has just released the next sample game that will be available in the coming days. This is Fae Farm, a game that you can play completely free from now on.

Take care of your farm like never before

As you probably know, sample games on the hybrid console are a complete and free version of a title, which is available in the platform’s catalog for a certain time.

Now, it has just been confirmed that the one chosen for this occasion is Fae Farm, a game created by Phoenix Labs and which premiered last September on Nintendo Switch and PC, through Steam.

Here you can see the advertisement:

You can now download the game on the eShop

As you could see, Fae Farm is now available and will remain so until November 28, so if you are an active Nintendo Switch Online user you better take advantage and discover everything the game can offer.

What is Fae Farm?

This farm simulator invites you to escape to a world where you can create your own home. As you nurture and grow it, you’ll meet charming characters, foster deep relationships, and discover ways to infuse magic into everything you do.

It is worth mentioning that you will have the opportunity to customize your avatar, master the arts of crafting, cooking, making potions and discover much more on an interesting island, all alone or with up to 3 other players in local or online mode.

We remind you that this title can be purchased in the Nintendo Switch eShop for $1,199 MXN (standard version), but it received a 25% discount and is available for only $899.25 until December 4.

What do you think of this title on Nintendo Switch Online? Tell us in the comments.

