Nintendo has revealed the total number of subscribers within Nintendo Switch Online. The service is growing little by little and adding up to 2 million new users compared to last year.

Nintendo Switch It is approaching the end of its life cycle, but the sales that the hybrid console continues to record are enviable. The company’s latest fiscal report has indicated that 132.5 million units have already been sold.

Although it was not the only overwhelming figure revealed. For example, with 4.3 million copies in two weeks, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is already the fastest-selling Mario game… and there’s much more.

It has also been revealed the total number of subscribers accumulated by Nintendo Switch Onlinethe online payment service with various advantages that the big N has been improving year after year with a few incentives in between.

Nintendo Switch Online grows year after year

As of September 30, 2023, Nintendo Switch Online accumulates more than 38 million subscribers, a figure that has increased by 2 million since last year. Enough? The truth is that it is a significant increase, although smaller compared to previous years.

The period from 2021 to 2022 brought approximately 4 million users to the service, but what is clear is that it does not lose, but always adds and that is thanks to recent additions such as the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance virtual consoles. .

Also, remember that Switch Online + Expansion Pack It continues to offer other important incentives such as connections with leading games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and its access to the Extra Track Pass or other game expansions such as Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The launch of games like F-Zero 99 has also contributed to better performance, but many users are clear about what could push Nintendo Switch Online to the next level: Call of Duty.

In forums like ResetEra, many point out that The Activision saga has an important weight in subscription services like PS Plus and that if new deliveries arrive on Nintendo Switch, the online service would grow greatly.

With the purchase of Activision, Microsoft ensured that Call of Duty on Switch aims to match or exceed the quality of other Nintendo games. Do you think that the saga can have an impact on the number of people interested in Nintendo Switch Online?