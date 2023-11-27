Although it will only be available in Japan.

Nintendo Switch is one of the most important consoles today, and the app for those over 18 will be available on the console.

Nintendo Switch is, as you well know, at the end of its life cycle, and that is Nintendo’s hybrid console will turn 8 years old in 2024, at which time it is very possible that we will receive its successor. We are talking about the most successful console of the current generation, having a base of more than 100 million sales, which places it as one of the most successful consoles on a commercial level, something that it has probably achieved thanks to its incredible catalog, something which we can verify simply by reviewing the list of the best Nintendo Switch games.

It will not be a surprise to anyone if we say that Nintendo games are usually designed for a younger or children’s audience, so it sounds strange that this same company is going to launch an app only for adults, but the truth is that it has great nuances. For starters, this will only be available in Japan, and we’re talking about an app only for adults within Nintendo Switch Online itself.

Many of you will wonder why they need to do this, and essentially this is because two specific video games have been released on the Nintendo Switch Online. These two titles are GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Geminiand you will need to use this app in Japan because both received a Z rating at the time, this being the only one that is regulated in the country, so it is totally necessary to put them in a different place.

Of course, this here sounds totally unthinkable, precisely because many of us played +18 titles in our childhood without any problem, but it seems that in Japan the issue of ratings is taken very seriously, so much so that they have come to have to publish an exclusive app enter there the adult titles that they publish on their service.

Golden Eye 007: one of the great Rare games

When we talk about Golden Eye 007 we not only think of one of the best shooters in history, but also a benchmark of the genre, and one of the great games that Rare offered us at the time, a company that today belongs to Microsoft. Precisely for the latter, its inclusion in the Nintendo Switch Online managed to surprise many userswho had lost hope of being able to play it on Nintendo Switch.

If you have never played it, and you have an active subscription to this service, we recommend that you give it a try, because you probably won’t regret it.

