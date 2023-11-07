Nintendo publishes its updated fiscal data for the third quarter of 2023, belonging to the months between July and September of this year; retail game and console sales data.

Nintendo updates the tax data of the Q3 in 2023 with distributed Switch units and their exclusive, games like Tears of the Kingdom or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continue to sweep; just like the console.

In the figures that they break down and that can be seen in the traditional PDF, we see that the hybrid console has sold 2.93 million during the current quarter; lower than the 3.25 million of the same period last year.

However, this figure has helped him achieve the 132.46 million Switches sold which it currently already has and has achieved since the almost 130 million published in August.

In a breakdown by model, we see that the base model (2019) has sold 600,000 units in this period, representing 20% ​​of the total consoles sent for sale.

On the other hand, Nintendo Switch OLED has sold a total of 1.86 million and is the model that has sold the most of the three, 64% of the total consoles.

Finally, we have the Nintendo Switch Lite model with its 470,000 consoles sold during the current fiscal period, finally representing 16% of the total consoles sent for sale.

The Joy Con along with Zelda and Pokémon benefited the most

If we take a look at the games on page 10 of the PDF, we see, for example, good news from a newcomer. Pikmin 4 has sold 2.61 million games during these two months.

With these figures it becomes the best-selling game in the Pikmin franchise, numbers that can increase. On the other hand, there is the case of the latest and most successful premiere: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The sequel to Breath of the Wild has sold 19.5 million copies worldwide, in this period there have been 990,000 units and is the 2nd best-selling game in the Zelda saga; all this in five months.

Let’s not forget Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and its 1.55 million copies sold this period alone, which added to the total makes it now 57.01 million and together with those of Wii U they now reach 65.47 million; is he best-selling game in the Mario Kart saga.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple add 570,000 copies and add 23.23 million games sold, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons has had 590,000 copies distributed and are added to the total; which already gives 43.38 million games sold.

These have been some of the tax data updated by Nintendo about Switch and its exclusives on the hybrid platformWill it continue to sell at a good pace now that the Christmas period is here?