Nintendo updates the sales data for its current generation console, establishing itself as the third best-selling console in history and closing the gap.

Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful consoles in all of history, not only because of the number of units that have been sold in these six and a half years of existence, but also because of its extensive catalog thanks to games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With this, the console continues to take steps forward to become the best-selling console of all timesomething for which the distance is increasingly reducing, especially after the latest data that have been offered.

Thus, Nintendo Switch has already exceeded 132 million units sold worldwide, according to figures recently revealed by the Japanese company. This has been known thanks to the fact that the big N has revealed its software and hardware sales data related to the last fiscal year, which began on April 1, 2023. To be more specific, A total of 132.46 million have been sold of Nintendo Switch consoles until September 30, 2023, establishing itself as the third best-selling console in history and significantly reducing the distance with DS and PS2.

PS2 – 155 million units soldNintendo DS – 154.02 million units soldNintendo Switch – 132.46 million units sold

Nintendo Switch has sold almost 7 million consoles in the last semester

Serving all broken down data by the Kyoto-based company, Nintendo Switch has managed to sell a total of 6.85 million consoles in the last semester. All this taking into account that the Japanese brand is already preparing for the Christmas campaign, which could make these numbers grow very noticeably, especially with Nintendo Switch OLED models that have been presented in recent times, as is the case of the one corresponding to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The data in models is what you can see below:

Nintendo Switch OLED – 4.690.000 consolasNintendo Switch Modelo 2019 – 1.250.000 consolasNintendo Switch Lite – 900.000 consolas

The sales rate of Nintendo Switch is really promising, so we will have to see How the year closes and 2024 beginswhich should be the last before the arrival of its successor, Nintendo Switch 2.

