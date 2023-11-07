Nintendo updates the sales data for Nintendo Switch consoles, with a surprising and better semester than the previous year and a new milestone.

We are approaching the halfway point of November, and Nintendo has once again squared up with its investors in its latest quarterly financial report. The company has offered all its software and hardware sales data relating to the last fiscal year, which began on April 1, 2023, revealing that Nintendo Switch sales have already exceeded 130 million consoles.

As of September 30, 2023, a total of 132.46 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The hybrid remains in second position as the second best-selling console in Nintendo history and how the third best-selling console in history. Who do you have above you? To two titans who exceeded 150 million: PlayStation 2 y Nintendo DS.

PlayStation 2 sales – 155 million units.

Nintendo DS Sales – 154.02 million units.

Nintendo Switch sales – 132.46 million units.

Switch surpasses its previous year and prepares for Christmas with packs

In the last semester, a total of 6.85 million Nintendo Switch consolesof which 2.93 million correspond to the last quarter (July-September 2023). The summer period is usually weak in terms of sales, but this year’s case is surprising: it has managed exceed the same period of the previous year by 2.4%.

The person responsible for “pulling the wagon” during these six months has been Nintendo Switch OLED, the protagonist of the special editions. 4.69 million of the 6.85 million achieved They have only been of this model. After it come the 1.25 million Nintendo Switch Model 2019 and 900,000 units of Nintendo Switch Lite.

Nintendo Switch OLED – 4,690,000 consoles.

Nintendo Switch Modelo 2019 – 1,250,000 consoles.

Nintendo Switch Lite – 900,000 consoles.

More video games have also been sold in the semester, although less in the quarterly calculation. From April to September 2023, a total of 97.08 million Nintendo Switch games, of which 44.87 million have been in the period between July and September. A decrease of almost 8 million compared to the previous quarter (April June).

Now, Nintendo is preparing to face some decisive Christmas for Nintendo Switch. The console is located in its sixth year of life and it is about to celebrate its seventh birthday with a momentum inappropriate for such long-lived hardware. Although their recent releases are losing steam Compared to previous ones, the Big N is going to fight for homes this Christmas campaign. As? resorting to packs like those already announced for Nintendo’s Black Friday.

Fuente