Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Super Solitaire – November 23, 2023 – $10

Experience the classic card game with beautiful new animations and solve the puzzles by moving the cards into the correct piles. Anyone who knows the game from their computer will love this app and even if you’ve never played Solitaire before, the game is very easy to learn.

Uzzuzzu My Pet: Golf Dash – December 1, 2023

In the vivid world of Uzzuzzu’s friends, nothing is as obvious as it seems; In fact… sometimes everything turns upside down. Thus, in Uzzuzzu My Pet: Golf Dash, players will be transported to completely extraordinary places, to play golf they never imagined.

Rising Dusk – December 13, 2023 – $10

Enter the world of Rising Dusk. A land permanently in the hours of twilight and inhabited by a variety of demons. The only way out may be to avoid each coin.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Pinball M will arrive on November 30, 2023 on Nintendo Switch with this trailer:

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

