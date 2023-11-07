Nintendo Switch is preparing for what may be its last Christmas.

Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart form one of the most requested packs on the console

Nintendo Switch is a console that has been on the market for six and a half years, slowly getting closer to what it is destined to be. the end of its life cyclewhich means that these could be the last Christmas of the consolethis being perhaps the reason why it seems that Nintendo is throwing the house out of the window, since they have made themselves known all the offers that are to come to the American market and, therefore, could reach Europe.

Under this premise, it should be noted that although we have recently had the announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED edition of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it seems that this is going to go further, since they have been announced all the packs that the console will have during Black Friday which will be held this November, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing New Horizons and Super Mario Party being some of the names we see the most on store shelves.

Four console bundles will be available on Black Friday

Therefore, first of all we must talk about all the bundles and packs that have been releasedbeing that there will be many that can be purchased during this Christmas period during the Nintendo Switch Black Friday, although taking into account that all the games included are in their digital version:

Super Mario Party + Red and Blue Joy-Con: $99.99 (available from November 10).Animal Crossing New Horizons: $199.99 (with a Nintendo Switch Lite).Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con + 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online: 299,99$Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + 3 meses de Nintendo Switch Online: $349.99 (console included is the Nintendo Switch OLED model).

On the other hand, starting November 19 there will be a series of discounts on Nintendo Switch video games, meaning that you will be able to purchase some of the games with separate discounts. These are:

Everybody 1-2-Switch!: 19,99$Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: 29,99$Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe: 29,99$Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition: 29,99$Luigi’s Mansion 3: 39,99$The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 39,99$Super Mario Odyssey: 39,99$Xenoblade Chronicles 3: 39,99$

For all that has been said, remember that if you are interested in some of these games you can buy them at the best price during these days, to which we must add that some physical stores probably also do their own sales. Also, remember that there are movements on Nintendo Switch, since the console will lose an application that has been on it for years.

