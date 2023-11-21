How powerful will Nintendo Switch 2 be? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch. In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

They focus on their power. New evidence suggests that this It wouldn’t be as high as some expect.. The information comes from Digital Foundry sources and they claim that the custom Nvidia T239 chip rumored to be in the next version of Nintendo Switch does not include deep learning accelerator (DLA) capability, which may have a big impact on your DLSS upscaling capabilities. This is what they add about it:

Possible limitation of the Nintendo Switch successor:

The Nvidia T239 chip, rumored for the next model, could lack deep learning accelerator (DLA) capability. This lack of DLA could affect the upscaling capabilities of DLSS, limiting the device’s possible resolutions to 1080p or, hopefully, 1440p depending on the game. These estimates are based on similar hardware and have not yet been confirmed, but could impact the planned capabilities of the Switch 2, which are rumored to be in line with the Xbox Series S.

Background on DLSS and Switch 2:

DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) has been the focus of rumors about the possible successor to the Switch. Initial references to DLSS and the Tegra 239 graphics chip emerged in a massive NVIDIA hack in March 2022. Digital Foundry has published a detailed analysis about the custom processor and its potential capabilities:

Previous Nintendo Switch 2 rumors

We remind you that this information comes to us after learning that Far Cry 7 would be one of its launch games and another from Capcom would be on the way. It was also recently stated that it would have an unexpected feature and a non-backwards compatible model.

Regarding previous rumors of the Switch successor console, VGC offered more details on the date, handheld mode, cartridges, and more. We also had a rumor that it would be shown at Gamescom and it was later confirmed that it had been shown there but behind closed doors. Finally, we received another rumor that pointed to backwards compatibility, camera and more and another one about a Breath of the Wild demo and another that equated it to the graphics of PS5 and Xbox One. Finally, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, has spoken about all these rumors in its last financial results meeting and denied everything.

We will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can take a look at what we would consider essential in a Nintendo Switch 2.

