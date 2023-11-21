Richard Leadbetter says from Digital Foundry that the new and future Nintendo Switch 2 will not have a component that would boost its performance, although its compatibility with DLSS will still be present.

Nintendo keep preparing the successor of Switch for NSO with a name yet to be decided, despite the fact that Switch 2 is being considered. Now, from Digital Foundry they assure that it does not have a component for its performance.

This has been echoed through some forums such as ReserEra, where we can already see some of its users making theories about what may or may not be included in its release.

And all this without knowing when it will be announced, because among so many rumors and supposed leaks, we do not know how much truth there is in all this because the company itself has not yet commented.

But it would be better to get to the crux of the matter, because this moment occurred in one of their regular live shows where they talked about PlayStation Portal, Steam Deck OLED before ROG Ally, Suicide Squad…

And during it, Richard Leadbetter said: “I’ve heard that one thing we can update is the T239 video and about Nintendo including a deep learning accelerator (DLA) similar to that of T234,” he began by saying.

It is Deep Learning Accelerator de Nvidia powered by AI and is a neural network written in Verilog, it is scalable, highly configurable and designed to simplify integration and portability.

But Leadbetter kept saying: “This would effectively make DLSS ‘free’, or at least it could be much less computationally expensive.

I have received sources that say that there is no DLA in the T239, which would limit the viability of DLSS very significantly to what is seen in that video and would be like a rescaling to 1080p – maybe 1440p if you are lucky – depending on the game “.

The new Nintendo console and its video games are coming

Now, to what extent is this true? For the moment, until Nintendo confirms its next console; But there are already many sources that guarantee its increase in power.

A user from the aforementioned forum assures: “You can go from a resolution lower than 4K with good results and less GPU power would be used to perform the scaling.

So the difference is big, but this is also expensive and the cost-benefit analysis didn’t work for Nintendo,” but we’ll see how it all turns out.

Now what Digital Foundry assures that Nintendo Switch 2 will not have a component that would trigger its performanceWill the analysis of many change?