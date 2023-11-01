Nintendo Switch 2 could have many new additions with regarding the current console, which would make it one of the most versatile and pristine consoles on the entire market. Of course, although at the moment we do not have official confirmation, the rumors and possible additions that the console will have have been a matter of great relevance for thousands.

As we reported a few months ago, a new Nvidia technology could be used on the future Switch, but what possible consequences could this have? It means that the future Nintendo Switch would have the potential to scale games and support more graphical load thanks to Nvidia’s DLSS system.

One of the hallmarks of the company that would be implemented thanks to the SoC system that would use the console. We do not know yet what type of DLSS would the Switch support, Worse, there are many opinions that it could be a very important addition to the future model of the console.

Without a doubt, DLSS would be present in the future Big N console (Nintendo Switch 2). It would give us the necessary insurance to be able to enjoy games with greater graphical load even in portable mode. Many titles would be adapted to Nintendo Switch in a more conventional way. Since we would have Nvidia architecture within the console itself, or at least compatible. Nintendo has not officially revealed its plans, so theories and assumptions still have free rein.

Via; Fountain