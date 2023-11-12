In a few months the seventh anniversary of Nintendo Switch, a console that has already made history at all levels. Starting with sales, it is the third most successful platform of all time, with more than 132 million units sold.

Will it be able to catch up to PS2 and DS? It is possible, since the president of Nintendo has confirmed a smooth transition with his successor, and they will continue to release games for Switch until further notice.

Nintendo Switch 2 is already on the horizon, a device that will follow the hybrid line of the current Big N console. It is even rumored that could be inspired by SNESunder the code name Nintendo Super Play.

The idea is to offer an open structure for Switch users (digital backward compatibility?), reinforcing the commitment to the physical format, and, of course, taking a leap on a technical level.

It has long been rumored that NVIDIA and Nintendo are working together on the successor to the Nintendo Switch (it was even said that the name of the technology company could be present), and that is what we are going to talk about in this report.

Let’s start to analize what could be Nintendo Switch 2 (or Super Play) from a technical point of view, reviewing everything we could see inside when the moment we all wait for arrives.

Nintendo Switch 2 technically: analysis of its possible hardware

What you should know about the T239 chip

If we talk about the internal components of the Nintendo Switch 2, most rumors refer to your SoC or chipwhich integrates everything necessary for the machine to work.

Nintendo Switch uses a custom version of the chip Tegra X1 from NVIDIA, which, in fact, was the last component of this type launched by the company. But everyone expects a great revolution for the successor to the hybrid console.

That’s when the T239 chip, significantly more powerful than the Tegra X1which, again, would have a modification or customization that fits the needs of the new console.

On paper, the NVIDIA T239 is a great option, and it is the most repeated in all pools and rumors. Let us remember that the leak originated in 2021, and also appeared in the company’s leaked documents last year.

Las T239 specifications are the following:

8 ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores. 1536 CUDA cores. 128-bit memory interface. Memory bandwidth: 102.4 GB/s.

Aside from all this, the chip could incorporate a new file decompression enginein order to reduce loading times as much as possible.

From Digital Foundry, a portal specialized in the technical aspect of video games, they assure that have tested the potential performance of the T239, using an NVIDIA graphics card. Below we detail the process and the results obtained.

Nintendo and NVIDIA have not confirmed anything, but the possibility of betting on the T239 gains in magnitude with each passing week. Of course, there is a good alternative on the table.

T234, the NVIDIA alternative

The T239 may be the most viable option, but it is not the only one. It’s also rumored that Nintendo could take an even bigger leap, ditching the Tegra a much more powerful chipwhich could put Switch 2 almost on par with PS5 and Xbox Series.

In this case, we talk about chip NVIDIA T234belonging to the range of Jetson SoCs (or “system on a chip”) from the company.

Like its T239 companion, this chip includes a file decompression engine, which is necessary due to the increase in power. You will see for yourself with the specifications of this bug.

Digital Foundry have not been able to verify the results provided by this chipbut we can expect graphics and performance superior to what the T234 offers.

These are the T234 chip specifications from NVIDIA:

12 ARM Cortex-A78AE CPU cores. 2048 CUDA cores. Dedicated machine learning module.

Will it reach 4K resolutions?

The possibility of reaching 4K is one of the most requested aspects for the next Nintendo console. In fact, before the arrival of the Nintendo Switch OLED, there was already a request for a Pro model that was comparable to what the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X provided last generation.

At the moment, it is not clear that Nintendo Switch 2 can offer these terms, not even in TV mode, since NVIDIA has not released a more advanced chip than the Tegra X1 for market purposes.

However, at Digital Foundry they have tried replicate the characteristics of what would be the NVIDIA T239 chipobtaining more than interesting results.

The well-known video game technology portal carried out a test with a modified RTX 2050 graphics, with a GPU based on the Ampere architecture. It is not identical to the structure of the T239, but it is what it most resembles today.

The idea was to replicate the results that the T239 could give, powered by improvements in DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling, or image rescaling assisted by Artificial Intelligence)a technology that, in principle, will work on NIntendo Switch 2.

Games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Control were tested, obtaining a resolution of 720p and 30 FPSwhich would be equivalent to what the Nintendo Switch 2 can achieve in portable mode (at the expense of having several execution modes, as happens on PS5 or Xbox Series).

With the improvements of DLSS, they detected that games could run at 1080p resolutionsand even some not-so-demanding games could move at 60 FPS in handheld mode.

The problem lies in reaching 4K resolutions. In principle, upscaling from 720/1080 to 4K could be offered thanks to DLSS, but T239 chip could experience noticeable performance loss (at least, that’s what happened with this modified RTX 2050).

Specifically, this decrease in performance was and 49% (almost half), with a plus of 18.3 milliseconds when loading data.

What does this mean? Very simple: on paper (and in the absence of confirmation), the chip that Nintendo Switch 2 could use has a very difficult time reaching 4K resolutions, unless NVIDIA has made a series of very specific modifications.

In recent days, it has been rumored that Nintendo Switch 2 could have two models, following Sony and Microsoft’s plans with their current consoles. We would have a traditional model (compatible with physical format), and an exclusively digital one.

Regarding backward compatibility, Switch 2 may not support physical Switch cartridges, but alternatives are being considered related to Nintendo accounts.

As will be Nintendo Switch 2 o Nintendo Super Play? At the moment, it is a mystery, but we are looking forward to its official announcement. If everything goes as planned, the successor to Nintendo Switch It will be in stores in the final stretch of next year 2024.