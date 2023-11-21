Nintendo has not yet revealed official details about Switch 2; However, various reports claim that the system will have support for Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, which it would use to make its games look great.

Now, a new report claims that indeed Switch 2 It will have this technology driven by artificial intelligence, but it will not be as efficient or as powerful as many expect. The reason? The console would lack one of the tools that make the DLSS so amazing.

Nintendo Switch 2 would use DLSS, but…

According to Digital Foundry (via VGC), Nintendo’s new console will have support for taking advantage of Nvidia’s DLSS. However, it will lack a technology tool called Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA).

This is an additional tool that serves to accelerate artificial intelligence calculations by using a separate engine. Now, what does it mean that Switch 2 doesn’t have DLA? According to the details, this would limit the potential of DLSS and therefore system unlikely to be able to scale games to 4KFor example.

Digital Foundry believes that the console will go for resolutions like 1080p or even 1440p, but no more. Likewise, he clarifies that, in the end, everything will depend on the game, but emphasizes that the possible absence of DLA will stop the possible improvements that the titles can receive through AI.

Some players are concerned about this report, as part of the community hopes that Switch 2 will be a powerful enough console to receive more third-party games compared to the current Switch. It is important to clarify that Nintendo has not commented anything on the matter, so it is not yet clear what technology will power its new console or how it will do it.

Previously, it was said that the Switch successor will have support for Nvidia DLSS 3.5 and with Ray Reconstruction technology, which is based on the use of AI to create ray-traced images in games.

Switch 2 would not take advantage of the full potential of Nvidia technology

