From Nintendo they point out that the next generation of consoles will be totally different in approach than any other console of the brand.

Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the few soap operas left open at the moment in the video game sector, especially after Rockstar confirmed once and for all that the first GTA VI trailer will be available in early December. For now, The Japanese company still does not offer great details about it, although it is true that it is increasingly common to see comments aimed at the new generation, such as backward compatibility with the current model or the refusal to include two screens. Now, from Kyoto it is pointed out that It will be different from any other console.

At least that’s how it will be in terms of its concept and development, as highlighted by Shinya Takahashi, director and chief executive officer of Nintendo. “The concept of integrated hardware and software has not changed, but previously software development did not usually begin until hardware development had finished. Recently, hardware and software development teams have been holding conversations as a single unit, starting in the initial phases of hardware development. This allows us to create software that takes advantage of hardware features and develop hardware that enables new ideas in the software.”

On the other hand, it anticipates that the intention with Nintendo Switch 2 and the rest of future generations will function as a single core. “The hardware and software teams will continue to work as one, not only for the development of our dedicated software and hardware for gaming platforms, but also for accessories and other hardware products, in order to create products that consumers will enjoy time to play,” the manager highlighted.

Nintendo Switch 2 aims for arrival at the end of 2024

Regarding the launch of the next generation of Nintendo, It remains an absolute mystery when the Nintendo Switch 2 will be available, since the Japanese company does not want to reveal any details regarding it at the moment. Thus, rumors suggest that The presentation should take place in March official console, while Its launch would be dated for the second half of 2024. Of course, these are nothing more than speculations until the Japanese company gives official information.

Will have to see what Shinya Takahashi’s words translate into when the console is officially available on the market to follow the trail of success marked by Nintendo Switch, with (more than 132 million consoles sold)(Nintendo Switch exceeds 132 million consoles sold).

