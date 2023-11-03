What do they have to say about it? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch. In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

This time, the information comes to us after learning that Far Cry 7 would be one of its launch games and another from Capcom would be on the way. It was also recently stated that it would have an unexpected feature and a non-backwards compatible model. Now Digital Foundry has commented on the rumor that recently reached us.

This is what was shared by this popular analyst specialized in technical reviews of video games and devices:

It has been investigated the chip called Nvidia T239, which is believed to be at the heart of the Switch’s successor and is expected to continue support for the “console-specific graphics API” used in the original Switch’s Tegra chip. They have analyzed the capabilities of this chip in terms of gaming performance, including the ability to use DLSS to improve image quality at 1080p or higher. The possibility of full support for HDMI 2.1and highlights the ability ultra-fast chip charging. Despite the rumors, an official announcement from Nintendo is expected, and details are expected to be confirmed soon as rumors suggest that the new model would be launched in 2024.

Regarding previous rumors of the Switch successor console, VGC offered more details on the date, handheld mode, cartridges, and more. Then the president of Nintendo spoke about it.

We also had a rumor that it would be shown at Gamescom and it was later confirmed that it had been shown there but behind closed doors. Finally, we received another rumor that pointed to backward compatibility, camera and more and another one about a Breath of the Wild demo and another that equated it to the graphics of PS5 and Xbox One.

What did you think of the information? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can take a look at what we would consider essential in a Nintendo Switch 2. Don’t miss it!

