An online store in Chile lets you reserve the Nintendo Switch 2 even though it has not been announced yet, with an estimated price and a familiar image.

For months now, rumors about the existence of the successor to the Nintendo Switch have not stopped happening. Recent leaks have offered data on its capabilities and technology, even revealing a key date, but nothing is official so far. That doesn’t seem to have stopped a tChile online storewhich has Nintendo Switch 2 reservations now open.

GSMPro store lets reservar Switch 2with a price of 400$ for now. The image that accompanies the product sheet is that of a Nintendo Switch OLED with a slightly modified logo, while the description of the console tries to make things clear from the first moment with the following message:

USE: So far, we only have unconfirmed information based on rumors that circulate online. We will be updating this page as official details from Nintendo are revealed.

Even so, the file mentions the use of Tegra T239 chipwhich has been linked to the new device for a long time due to NVIDIA leaks, and also talks about better sound technology, with voice recognition and almost assured backwards compatibility.

Needless to say, this is far from official, as is the reserve price. It seems that there are already stores trying to make room before Nintendo makes the official announcement of the successor to the Switch, although at the moment there is no clear date for this. This week the company is expected to release new information on the occasion of its quarterly investor meetingalthough it is very likely that they prefer keep silent about Switch 2.

Fuente