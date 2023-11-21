Nintendo Switch 2 again at the center of current information. The Virtual Reality or VR It is a term in the world of video games that is gaining more and more strength. Although at this time Nintendo Switch would not have any type of compatibility with a current VR system, its successor would.

And Nintendo Switch 2 would introduce support and VR system compatibility according to a Nintendo patent. New details of the console would indicate that this feature will indeed be implemented. Nintendo has patented a design for a completely new VR device.

A device that would be compatible with the new console, which some call the Nintendo Switch 2 but whose official name we still don’t know. This device would be fully dedicated to the reproduction of images using virtual reality glasses. The device would resemble the Nintendo Labo VR in shape but much better.

They sign up among the details of the patent:

Playing games. Reproduction of models and 3D design.

And Nintendo patent analysis would leave us with these innovative features in the Switch and Nintendo ecosystem in general:

The specific patent would have been registered on November 16, 2023. Furthermore, it seems that the glasses or their prototype were presented in the summer of 2019, so it is a project that has been in production for years. Multiview video systems with image players. Mixed reality. Screen position adjustment. Dynamically adapt virtual camera and motion tracking and monitoring systems.

The patents that a company registers Many times they fall on deaf ears and do not complete their entire creation process. until it becomes a final physical product. We will have to see if this announcement ends up happening in the coming months.

Fuente.