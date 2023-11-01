A Korean leaker reveals many details about the next Nintendo console, from its code name to technical aspects, game compatibility and the absence of a vital element in Switch.

This is not the first time we talk about Nintendo Switch 2, nor will it be the last. It has been known for some time that Nintendo is preparing its new console for the next fiscal year, which begins on April 1, 2024. Will they repeat the brutal success of Nintendo Switch?

So far, there are many questions on the table. When will Switch 2 be announced? Will it be backward compatible with Switch? Are we facing a technically leading device?

At the moment, we only know that Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, is preparing a smooth transition… maybe with NVIDIA hand in hand (It is said that it could even have said brand in its name).

Everything seemed calm, but on October 13, a series of suspicious tweets were published by a Korean leaker. His name is For_Ataraxiawhose account is full of leaks about the new Nintendo console.

Nintendo Switch 2 is in development, with a possible name that pays tribute to one of the most legendary consoles of the Big N, what is SNES like?.

Nintendo Super Play: the definitive name of Switch 2?

If you remember, the code name for Nintendo Switch was Nintendo NX. It is common for new consoles to have internal names, which are later discarded for a definitive name.

We already suspected that Nintendo Switch 2 would not be called that. Maybe his name isn’t either. Nintendo Super Playbut it is a key name that seems to have all the ballots.

The Korean leaker For_Ataraxia has uncovered Pandora’s box, stating that Nintendo Super Play is the new Nintendo console.

It is not confirmed, but it seems that Super Play will adopt the control system (the face buttons) of SNESthe iconic Super Nintendo that took the 16-bit generation by storm.

That is, we talk about the classic A,B,X,Y buttons, each one of a characteristic color. It remains to be seen what influence SNES has on the design of the machine.

We still don’t know if it will be backwards compatible with Switch (everything indicates that it will be), but this Korean leaker assures that Nintendo Super Play will also use physical cartridges. This makes Nintendo the company most committed to the traditional format.

The most surprising thing of all, in relation to the technical section, is that Nintendo Super Play may not use a dock (or station) to adopt TV or monitor mode.

Be careful, it will still be a hybrid console (alternating between television mode and portable mode), but it remains to be seen how it executes the games on the big screen (perhaps with a software function).

Internally, the collaboration between NVIDIA and Nintendo is still loud, betting on a new chip. In case it is the same, but improved, it will most likely be backward compatible with Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch 2, or Nintendo Super Play, is Nintendo’s next console. Its launch is still planned for the next fiscal year, which begins April 1, 2024although we cannot rule out a launch for Christmas next year either.