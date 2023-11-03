It is more than evident that the end of the Nintendo Switch cycle is approaching and that Nintendo is working on the successor.

Now, thanks to the leak of a Korean leaker who goes by the name of For_Ataraxiahave been revealed lots of key Nintendo Switch 2 details.

The first and most striking thing is that the console could already have a name: Nintendo Super Play. It is normal for companies to use code names to name their projects. It happened with Nintendo Switch, which had the name Nintendo NX, and there are many other similar cases.

Keep in mind that it may not respond to the name Nintendo Super Play, but it has all the cards.

The Korean leak explains that Nintendo’s next-generation console will adopt the control system of SNES, the iconic Super Nintendo that swept the 16-bit generation.

To be clear: the Switch successor could have the classic A, B, X, Y, each one of a specific color, as happened with the Super Nintendo at the time.

Regarding backward compatibility, the leaker assures that the console could move Nintendo Switch games. This is because it could have the same NVIDA chip but improved, which would make changing consoles easier.

Furthermore, the leak indicates that Nintendo Switch 2 will use physical cartridgeswhich makes Nintendo the company most committed to the traditional format.

The most relevant thing about the leak, yes, is that Nintendo Super Play may not have the dock to adopt television or monitor mode. This doesn’t mean it won’t be a hybrid console capable of switching between handheld or TV mode, but it could perform this function in a different way, perhaps with a software feature.

At the moment it’s all rumors, but it is evident that the announcement of the console will be sooner than later. Its launch remains planned for the next fiscal year, which begins April 1, 2024, so Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Super Play or whatever the new Nintendo console is definitely called, could land at Christmas next year.