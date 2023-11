Definitely a lot of Nintendo commercials. In this case we are talking about news focused on new promotional videos for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it is a set from France, since Nintendo has launched 14 new commercials for this country. You can see them all compiled here:

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.