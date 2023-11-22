Nintendo Spain has made history againonce again. The company has received a the most key and vital award to continue cementing the legacy of a brand which was born with the idea of ​​entertaining people and creating a world full of fun, security and well-being.

Nintendo Spain has seen how all the efforts in recent years to safeguard the safety of children and the rights of children in the world of video games have paid off. The Community of Madrid award for the defense of children’s rights It is a new award that the company adds to its record.

It was Councilor Dávila who presided today, the XXVI edition of these recognitions. With its celebration in Alcobendas. The XXVI edition of the Children’s Awards 2023 They mark a consecration of Nintendo Spain as a pioneer company in taking into account the rights of the youngest.

Specifically, it has been in the field of Communication where Nintendo has been awarded for its tireless work over the years providing fun and safety to childrenas well as responsible use of video games with parental controls on their consoles.

Congratulations Nintendo Spain!

Via; Official Web