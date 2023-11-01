Today a curious piece of news has been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about information related to the official museum announced a while ago by the company.

Specifically, this museum will open its doors in 2024, but now its logo has been shown. Confirmed to open in Kyoto, Japan in March 2024, a sign with the modern Nintendo logo and the word “museum” printed beneath it has now gone up.

A video of the sign can be seen on Nintendo Japan’s official Instagram page, with changing lighting and moving clouds in the background.

