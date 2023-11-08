We continue to bring more details related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Nintendo Switch. This time they come from the presentation of their latest financial results, where they also talked about the Switch 2 rumors.

After knowing the updated number of Nintendo Switch sold, as well as its most successful games, in this meeting information was shared about the updated figures of Nintendo and Switch Online Accountsby the president of the company Shuntaro Furukawa:

Hay 330 million Nintendo Accounts all over the world right now. Before the introduction of the Nintendo Account, Nintendo says it wasn’t easy to maintain user information across platform generations, including details like software purchases and game logs. The introduction of the Nintendo Account made it possible to link a user’s history to their personal account. Nintendo says that Nintendo Accounts are the foundation on which Nintendo can maintain a long-lasting relationship with consumers. Even in regions where the Nintendo Switch is not sold, mobile apps have brought the Nintendo Account system to a wide range of users around the world. Nintendo will strive to further spread Nintendo Accounts and make them a vital business foundation for Nintendo going forward.

Nintendo has announced that by the end of September 2023, the number of paid members of Nintendo Switch Online y Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack It amounted to more than 38 million accounts. That number continues to grow year after year. Additionally, Nintendo has revealed that more than 117 million users continued playing Nintendo Switch in the last 12 months, even in the platform’s seventh year. Note that this figure includes anyone who simply turned on their Switch at some point in the last fiscal year. We don’t know what they have played or how long they have played in total.

