It seems we have more Nintendo-related data. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Nintendo Switch. This time they come from the presentation of their latest financial results, where they also talked about the Switch 2 rumors.

After knowing the updated number of Nintendo Switch sold, as well as its most successful games, at this meeting updated information on the Super Mario movie was shared by the president of the company Shuntaro Furukawa:

Highest-grossing film based on a video game. Second highest-grossing animated film of all time. Fans of the games and non-gamers alike came to see the movie. There was a wide age range among the spectators, from children to seniors. Cumulative global box office receipts $1,361,250,000. Seen in theaters by 169.84 million people. The film was released even in regions where the Switch is not sold. Many people have seen the film through physical media sales and streaming services. The film increased awareness of the intellectual property and aroused affection and interest in many viewers. Direct sales of permanent Super Mario-related titles from April to September increased appreciably from the previous year. Mobile app downloads and merchandise sales also increased.

