It looks like we have some good news related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Nintendo Switch. This time they are related to the presentation of their latest financial results, where they also talked about the Switch 2 rumors.

After knowing the updated number of Nintendo Switch sold, as well as its most successful games, we can now verify that the company’s shares are soaring. The announcement of the live-action Zelda movie also seems to have contributed.

These are the data:

Nintendo shares are up 4.43% today, adding to yesterday’s 6.09% increase. The overall Nikkei stock average rose today, recovering after two sessions of losses in part thanks to the Big N.

