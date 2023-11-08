Forget everything you’ve been memorizing since the Switch 2 rumors started a few months ago. Well, or that is at least what Nintendo wants you to do, since the company’s own director has wanted to deny and discredit some of the information published in recent months regarding the new hardware that is yet to arrive. But then, are we going to have Switch 2 or no?

Index

See all sections

Inaccurate rumors

The head of Nintendo has made statements to the Japanese media Mainichi taking advantage of the financial results of the last quarter. The figures reflected a good moment in the company’s sales, where they reflected a growth of 17.7% in profits compared to the same period last year. But Shuntaro Furukawa had something more to say than the financial results.

In statements to Mainichi, the manager assured that “All those rumors that were circulating on the internet are inaccurate”specifying that the information that claimed that Nintendo had been showing the Switch 2 at a private Gamescom event, or that some developers had already been testing the hardware in 2022, are completely false.

This is a fairly important confirmation, since we said that media like Eurogamer claimed to have the information from extremely reliable sources. But of course, it is not the first time that Nintendo categorically denies rumors of this caliber and later confirms with a launch exactly what those rumors indicated.

Switch with two screens?

He also talked about the information revealed by a Nintendo patent that described a Nintendo DS-style two-screen deviceensuring that the publication of A patent does not imply the final production of a deviceso they could be simple brand experiments.

A long-awaited launch

Nintendo fans are receiving authentic great games of the caliber of Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros Wonder, however, the desire for a new generation is greater, and there is no launch that is worth it. There are many who await new hardware with open arms, but the company’s traditional secrecy will not share details until an imminent launch.

It is said that the new console should be presented in the first quarter of 2024although its launch would not occur until months later, so we would be talking about the arrival of Switch 2 for the middle of next year or more.

Analyst Dr. Serkan Toto assures that Switch hardware and software sales are projecting drops that could reach drops of 16.5% and 15.9% respectively, so the presentation of a new console would serve to correct the drop in sales encouraging the public to make the leap to the new generation.

Fuente: Mainichi

Via: VGC