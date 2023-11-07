In addition to doing the math, Nintendo has begun to draw up the calendar of games that will come out on Switch in 2024. The year is going to start strong!

Nintendo has closed its last fiscal quarter doing a complete review of your accounts. The company has revealed that there are already more than 130 million Switches sold and has also reviewed the console’s best-selling games. With forecasts above what was expected, he has not forgotten to update the Switch game release schedule in 2024.

There are still premieres in 2023, but next year is going to start quite strongly. After the final fireworks of Super Mario RPG, which is just around the corner, and the final DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, the company is going to start 2024 with the remake of Another Code, a DS and Wii gem. And then? They will follow you very closely Mario, Donkey Kong and Princess Peach.

The first quarter of 2024 catalog has in sight a good trio of first-party releases for Nintendo Switch. Although, if we also look at the catalog of third party Switch games For the remainder of the year, there is still a lot to play for.

Nintendo Switch game release schedule for 2023 – 2024 updated

Future third party game releases on Nintendo Switch

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle – November 13, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy – November 14, 2023.

Bluey: The Video Game – November 17, 2023.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – November 17, 2023.

Persona 5 Tactics – November 17, 2023.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy – December 1, 2023.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – December 1, 2023.

SteamWorld Build – December 1, 2023.

Decapolis – 2023.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 15, 2024.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered – February 14, 2024.

Unicorn Overlord – March 8, 2024.

Palia – Winter 2023.

Another Crab’s Treasure – 2024.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story – 2024.

Contra: Operation Galuga – 2024.

Penny’s Big Breakaway – 2024.

Professor Layton and the New World by Steam – To be announced.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – To be announced.

Hollow Knight: Silksong – To be announced.

