We are still in shock and now we receive other related news. You already know that Nintendo has just announced a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie by complete surprise.

Zelda movie

It seems that now we know how many years they have been working on the film. Shigeru Miyamoto shared it at Nintendo’s latest financial results meeting: 10 years!

We have the obstacle of producing a film that will not disappoint the global fan base. With this challenge in mind, I have been discussing this project with Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions Inc., for approximately 10 years. Movies are like games, in the sense that you need to spend a lot of time working on them until you come up with something you’re happy with. Therefore, films need sponsors who can provide them with full support until completion. For the production of our films, Nintendo itself acts as a sponsor. To produce the film, we were able to put together a group of people who are willing to put time into the production until we come up with something we feel confident in.

