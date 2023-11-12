The latest patch for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has arrived with radical changes to the gameplay.

Bowser is one of the most beloved characters in the Mario Bros. universe.

Join the conversation

Players who want to reach first place in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online racing They have to master not only driving, but also the use of objects which are obtained by passing through the question boxes. However, one of the most used strategies by experts has just been eliminated by Nintendo in the latest update of one of the best Mario games for Nintendo Switch.

Yes, we are talking about the famous tactic that gaming professionals had used until now, bagging. This modus operandi had been criticized by many playerssince Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had a type of algorithm that gives the best power-ups to those players who are in last place in the race. Therefore, many users preferred to stay behind to take advantage of these skillsbut Nintendo has already said goodbye to this feature.

Nintendo eliminates bagging with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update 8.3.0

The well-known “bagging” is a technique that consists of deliberately staying in last place at the beginning of the race to get more powerful items, like Bullet Bill, Star or Lightning. In this way, they can use them to overtake all rivals in a single instant. This strategy was very effectiveespecially on short circuits or with many shortcuts, although required a lot of skill and coordination with teammates in online mode.

However, Nintendo has decided to end “bagging” in version 8.3.0 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which launched today along with the sixth downloadable content pack, which includes new tracks and characters. According to the patch notes, players will no longer receive such powerful items if they fall behind early in the race, making “bagging” is useless and risky.

This change has generated mixed opinions among Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans. Some see it as a way to balance the game and prevent players from abusing stronger items. The truth is that “bagging” was an important part of the culture and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe strategy and its disappearance represents a radical change in the gameplay, especially since It’s been about 6 years since its launch and have decided to make this change now.

All the changes in patch version 8.3.0 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update 8.3.0 is here to stay and it is one of the patches with the most relevant changes so far in the game. While bagging is something that has impressed many players, there are other things that have been added in this version. According to the official Nintendo website, below you will see the changes of this patch.

Nuevo DLC – Booster Course Pass, Wave 6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 6 is a paid DLC. Contains 8 tracks, 4 characters, 2 cups and 17 Mii racing suits.

General

The “Music” option It is located in the top menu and allows you to play the background music that plays during the game at will. Players who do not have the Booster Course Pass can also listen to background music of the DLC.So that others players who are not friends can participate in a room, a function is enabled. When creating a room, press the + button or the – button to show room ID on the room screen and shared with fellow students. The other runners can join by entering ID of the room in “Search by room ID”. Even if you do not have any registered friends, the system is modified so that you can generate a room.The staff credits of the Booster Course Pass.For some characters and vehicle customizations, the invincibility time is extended.By taking a box of objects slowing down or backtracking, or grabbing an item box that is in the same location multiple times during a run, powerful items can no longer be obtained. Between obtaining an item box and its respawn, the time that passes is reduced.It reduces to Chance of Mirror appearing and 200cc in “Worldwide” and “Regional”.The Metroid series amiibo grants the “Varia Suit”With the amiibo of The Legend of Zelda series you can get the “Hylian Suit”.By using a Kirby series amiibo, you can now get the “Kirby Suit”.The system is changed so that when using the Daisy amiibo, you can get the “Daisy Suit”.

Problems solved

Now everybody Bob-omb’s cars can explode on Wii Moonview Highway, regardless of whether you are playing online or not. The red road now displays correctly when you compete against a ghost in the time trials on Yoshi Island. Previously, the red path was not visible if the ghost activated the winged cloud.

Join the conversation