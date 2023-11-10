It seems that we continue to be surprised by news about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time focused on its sales. Here you have all the details about its performance on Nintendo Switch.

It has recently been confirmed how these sales have positively affected Nintendo. In this case, the president of the company, Shuntaro Furukawahas spoken about the success of this title and Pikmin 4. He states that they have helped sales of Switch and its games increase, but he acknowledges that he sees it as difficult for them to increase again next year:

In the first half of the fiscal year, our hardware and software sales increased over last year. I think this is an exceptional case for a platform in its seventh year. On the other hand, due to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in May of this fiscal year, we expected that the first half would represent a larger portion of our annual results than usual. Still, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom got off to a faster start than we expected and that yielded significant results. Additionally, the release of special edition hardware gave consumers who were thinking about purchasing a replacement or new Nintendo Switch additional hardware to purchase, which I think also helped. On top of that, sales of Pikmin 4 grew, primarily in Japan but also in other markets, where the title has outsold previous titles in the Pikmin series. We believe this is partly a result of our efforts to develop our various IPs outside of the dedicated video game systems space, along with releasing software. In the first half of the fiscal year, we were able to increase software sales by generating excitement around Pikmin intellectual property as part of our efforts to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo intellectual property. However, considering the outlook for Nintendo Switch, we don’t think it will be easy for sales to grow next year, especially for the hardware as it has entered its seventh year. This is something we have anticipated since the beginning of this fiscal year and it has not changed. To achieve our full-year plan, it will be essential for us in the third quarter, with the holiday season and beyond, to increase software sales by diligently supporting each title, both new and previously released, and to drive demand for additional consoles. and new demand for consoles in real purchases.

