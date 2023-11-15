We know that the Game Awards are already getting closer for this year’s event. Here we get details for fans who want to follow them.

This time, after the June concert including a performance of “Peaches,” the full list of nominees has been confirmed, including the GOTY candidates. Thanks to her we now have a message from Nintendo ruling on their nominationssince we must remember that it is the company with the most candidates to receive awards.

Nintendo America has shared on X: “We are honored that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros Wonder have received Game of the Year nominations at The Game Awards! Thank you all for your support!”

We are honored that The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom and #SuperMarioBrosWonder have both received Game of the Year nominations at #TheGameAwards! Thank you to everyone for your support!https://t.co/ULRTEyeyn2 pic.twitter.com/bdXmOK2LHf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 14, 2023

Remember that Geoff Keighley has confirmed that the tenth annual edition of The Game Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7, 2023.

As with previous Game Awards, it will be broadcast for free on more than 30 platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Steam y TikTok Live. The show will feature the participation of The Game Awards Orchestra under the direction of the renowned Lorne Balfe. Keighley expressed his excitement about hosting a show that not only honors the best games of the year, but also announces and showcases future notable video games.

Keighley has also highlighted how video game franchises are exploring new media and how the industry continues to expand in innovative ways. The goal is to honor the most outstanding games and reveal to the world the next developments in the sector, as she shared in a statement.

