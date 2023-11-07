Shuntaro Furukawa has answered several questions about the most recent Nintendo Switch 2 rumors: he denies everything.

Nintendo is making countless headlines with the publication of its latest financial data. All eyes are on Nintendo Switch sales and the overwhelming numbers of its games, but there are also many eyes looking to the future and the company’s next-generation successor. That’s why, Nintendo has spoken out Over the latest Switch 2 rumors during the investor meeting.

The president of the company, Shuntaro Furukawa, did not want to talk explicitly about the new console during the press conference of said meeting. However, it has had to answer questions related to the leaks and rumors of recent months. The head of Nintendo has stressed that “the rumors are circulating as if they were official information, but they are imprecise“.

Besides that, Furukawa ha denied that the company gave information about its new console to a video game company in 2022. Some statements that seem to go in the direction of the leaked emails from Activision in which they talked about “Switch ON”in reference to the company’s new generation machine.

The president of Nintendo has also denied that the new console has been shown “at a summer 2023 event” (Gamescom). In this case, he has stated that the information is not true, although it may refer to the fact of showing the console itself, which has nothing to do with the possibility of having shown his technical capabilities.

Nintendo’s official position regarding the existence of Switch 2, Super Switch, or whatever its new console is called is to not speak and deny rumors. The company is going to face a crucial Christmas to achieve this year’s objectives with Switch, and any hint of a generational change could affect the pace of the hybrid. Although 2024 seems to be the year of relief.

