It seems that a new pack format is coming! On the website you also have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you news about this Nintendo Switch game!

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The information is related to a new pack that Nintendo plans to launch at least in Japan: it includes this plumber game and Pikmin 4 in physical format, each on its cartridge.

Japanese stores like Yodobashi y Rakuten have listed a double pack of Super Mario Bros Wonder and Pikmin 4. The package will include copies of both games and a pair of original stickers.

The scheduled release date for this double pack is on December 6, 2023 in Japan and for now we don’t know prices. It is not yet known if these types of Nintendo Switch packs will also be available in other parts of the world, so we will be attentive.

The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans.

