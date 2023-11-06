From X comes a new and interesting compilation starring one of the most notable video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It is specifically Super Mario Party.

The message that was recently published allows us to take a look at a new pack that is on the way. This includes a pair of blue and red Joy-Con and a copy of the game in digital format. It launches on November 10, 2023 and has only been announced in America for now.

This is just one of the products that Nintendo of America has revealed for him This year’s Black Friday. It has also been confirmed:

The Smash Bros Ultimate pack leaked this morning, which includes a Nintendo Switch, the full download of the game and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online along with Joy-Con inspired by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It costs $350, about $68 in savings, and launches on November 19, 2023.

We also have el pack Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con that we were telling you about, which will be launched on November 10. The bundle contains a full download of the Super Mario Party game and two Joy-Con controllers in red and blue for $99.99 ($39 savings).

have been confirmed these offers Starting November 19: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Super Mario Odyssey for $40. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition will be available for $30 and Everybody 1-2 Switch for $20. Available in the eShop and in some physical stores.

