On the website we informed you in April of the arrival of this Nintendo event in the West. Now we have more details about Nintendo Live.

You already know that the event called Nintendo Live 2023 took place in Seattle from September 1 to 4 at the Convention Center. Similar to other Lives events held in Japan, it featured Switch gameplay, live performances, tournaments, and more. Previous Nintendo Live events have offered activities such as game demos, live performances, and tournaments.

It has now been confirmed that, in addition to the event announced for 2024 in Japan, as well as the one in Hong Kong and Taipei, we now have another one confirmed for Seoul. This is what was shared:

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Live event: Nintendo Live 2023 Seoul, which will take place in Seoul, South Korea, on December 10, 2023. The event will take place at COEX Hall 2 and will include game booths, drinking areas, photos, merchandise and tournaments from Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. A reservation is required to attend the event, and details on how to submit information will be shared soon.

