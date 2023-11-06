The official Nintendo store has a “limited edition” of Super Mario RPG Remake available for Nintendo Switch with several extras.

The release date of remake of the first Mario Bros. RPG It’s very close. Next November 17th it will be time to return to turn-based combat with Mario and, unfortunately, those who are fans and want to celebrate the launch in style will not find a special edition of the “new” Mario RPG. Or maybe yes? My Nintendo has a kind of “limited edition” of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch.

In a similar way to what happened with the Super Mario Bros Wonder Megapack, Nintendo has built a small set with objects for those who want to take a few extras when pre-ordering the remake of Mario RPG for Switch. By 65,49 €, Through the My Nintendo Store, the Big N offers you a physical copy of the game, with a set of pins, a keychain and an acrylic panel.

A set of gifts that will also only be available for 300 first units that are reserved. Without a doubt is the closest thing to a collector’s edition of this remake of Super Mario RPG that is coming to Switch. Here you can see everything it includes:

Super Mario RPG game for Nintendo Switch. Super Mario RPG acrylic panel. Geno keychain. Super Mario, Peach, Bowser, Mallow and Geno pin set.

Do you want to get this pack? Well hurry up, because those 300 units are surely going to fly in a matter of hours, and this is the closest thing there is to a special edition of Mario RPG. Of course, it is a limited edition in every rule. Here you can buy it:

