Nintendo is currently raffling off a total of 5 units of the Super Mario Bros. movie Which has been a real success in theaters for months and can currently be enjoyed on streaming. But there’s nothing better than having one of these in person, right?

The official Nintendo Spain account is drawing through “X”. 5 units of Super Mario Bros: The Movie (Metallic Edition – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray), a perfect combination brimming with quality and very eye-catching. A fair reward for a raffle dedicated to fans of Nintendo and the film adaptation of Super Mario.

These metallic editions are being raffled off for a limited time. You will have to hurry, because The draw is valid only for today:

We are raffling off 5 units of Super Mario Bros: La Películo (Edición Metálica – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)! Repost and tell us which character is your favorite from the movie with the hashtag #PeliSuperMarioBR and participate! Just today! More information: https://t.co/lAuiej1Noa pic.twitter.com/TQ2B7o7opO — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) November 2, 2023

Repost the original “Nintendo raffle” post. Follow the official Nintendo Spain profile in “X”. In fact, you can do it from the post itself by clicking on the account. Comment which is your favorite character from the movie with the hashtag #PeliSuperMarioBR You can participate until 11:59 p.m. (peninsular time) on November 2, 2023. The winner of the draw is random. So we will not have to carry out any extra steps.

You have all the bases of the official draw available through this link.

