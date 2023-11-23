Nintendo celebrates The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert, a live concert that will review the entire saga and that you can watch from home.

The Big N has revealed all the plans it has prepared for the first Nintendo Live de 2024which will be held in January at Tokio. In addition to the presence of Charles Martinet and a Playable demo of Princess Peach Showtime!the company has revealed that it will give a live orchestral concert of the entire Legend of Zelda sagafrom the first game to Tears of the Kingdomand he will broadcast live.

In total, the The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert will have 4 passes of 40 minutes during the days that the “Nintendo fair” lasts in Japan. The second of them will be the one that can be followed live on the day January 20, 2024, and it is also likely that it will be uploaded to the official channels as the company did in the past with the Splatoon and Animal Crossing concerts. Below we provide a link to see the Zelda concert livealong with its exact date and time:

Where – Official Nintendo Channel (Japan)

When – Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM in Spanish Peninsular Time | 04:00 AM ET | 01:00 AM PT.

Unless there is a surprise, this will be the first time that the themes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be heard in a live orchestral and official concert. In case you miss it, we will update to bring you the delayed version, although you have time to prepare. Will it bring any surprises from the Zelda live-action movie?

