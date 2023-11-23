Some players are unable to progress through the story of Super Mario RPG Remake, and Nintendo is proposing a solution until they fix it with a patch.

The new Nintendo Switch exclusive, Super Mario RPG Remake, is causing a lot of talk these days. Remember that this is a new version of the SNES classic, released in Japan and America in 1996, which would arrive in Europe for the first time in 2008.

Super Mario RPG Remake is an old school game, offering a new visual style for the original Squaresoft title, but respecting its gameplay, characters and story.

You’re probably having a great time with this plumber RPG… unless you’ve come across one of its most annoying bugs.

Specifically, this is an error that prevents progress in a certain section of Super Mario RPG Remake. The good thing is that Nintendo is already working to correct this error.

Until then, players can choose to a temporary solutionwhich seems to work perfectly.

How to avoid the most annoying bug in Super Mario RPG

Nintendo has announced that they are already working on a new patch for the title. It will arrive in Decemberto fix this issue that is preventing some players from progressing through the story.

This has been communicated on its official support page. Specifically, it is a crash that appears in the World’s End levelwhich on some copies does not run correctly.

Once we witnessed the Paratroopa event in Monstroburg, this should also appear when traveling to End of the World. However, some players indicate that the event is not… and therefore cannot move forward.

Nintendo has proposed a provisional solution, which, for now, seems to work. Of course, they promise that they will fix it with the December patch.

To keep advancing, you must travel to the Mushroom Kingdom, and then return to the End of the World. So, the Paratroopas should appear in order to advance the story.

Most players claim that This solution is effective, so at least you can continue playing normally until the patch arrives.

Super Mario RPG Remake is available from November 17 on Nintendo Switch. Internationally, the game has garnered outstanding and notable reviews, praising this new version of the Super Nintendo classic.