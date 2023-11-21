There are millions of gamers around the world, who within their dreams linked to their favorite hobby, imagine being able to work creating video games, within important companies in the industry. Obviously, and because it is one of the most iconic, one that many must dream of being a part of is Nintendo, which apparently is very complicated to work for according to a former employee, who said that it is a “paradise for geniuses”, but for “Hell for the average person.”

This is Miura Koichi, who worked in the design area at Nintendo and who shared his perspective on his Twitter/X account, revealing that although the company is colossal, he would not recommend it for the average person. And in case you don’t know anything about him, we tell you that with a career in the video game industry since 1999, Koichi has contributed to notable titles such as Ridge Racer V, R: Racing Evolution, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 and Kingdom Hearts 3. During During his time at Nintendo, he had the opportunity to work on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as a landscape designer, contributing to the design of the game’s settings and atmosphere.

In his social network post, Koichi tells that: “Nintendo was a great company, but I wouldn’t casually recommend it to anyone because it was a paradise for superhumans and geniuses. As an average person, it was hell for me. Thanks to that, I realized that it was not for me. And I decided to go in a different direction.”

“I was able to decide to aspire to this, and that is my greatest achievement working at Nintendo, so I don’t regret it at all for trying and then giving up,” he says.

Despite his critical comments, Koichi emphasizes that he is not upset and credits Nintendo as a “really good company” with exceptional staff. Besides, shared details about his salaries at his previous jobs in the video game industry, revealing that at Nintendo, where he started working in 2019, he earned more than $70,000, surpassing his previous earnings at Bandai Namco and Square Enix.

Finally, he adds that he wants to make it clear and so that there are no misunderstandings, that he has always thought that “he was convinced that such incredible products were produced one after another. I had a valuable experience. Thank you so much. for your support. “I think taking advantage of this experience to play an active role and contribute to society will be my way of paying it forward.”

