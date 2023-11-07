The figures prompt Nintendo to modify its sales forecasts upwards in the face of a crucial Christmas. Sales and packs on the way?

With a semester that has recorded an increase in sales of Nintendo Switch consoles and Switch games compared to the same period of the previous year, and an optimistic outlook for Christmas, the Big N has revised its sales forecasts. Nintendo has increased its net profit forecast by almost 24% with respect to their original plans.

There are several reasons why this change has been made. The company has raised its net sales forecast from 1.45 to 1.58 trillion yenwith a net profit increase of 80 billion yen (23.5%). The company not only plans to sell more, but also win moreand it does so without changing its console sales figures.

Why the goal of 15 million hardware units remains immovable after the change. In the first half of this fiscal year, it has achieved now add 6.85 million consoles. He now has a Christmas campaign ahead of him in which he could add another 6 million. A figure that would pave the way for a final quarter that, historically, is usually the weakest on a commercial level. And even more so with the shadow of the announcement of a new console.

It maintains the console figures, but increases the games figures by 5 million. Of the 180 million units projected, Nintendo now expects to sell 185 million games in the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. A 2.8% increase which is supported by the 97.08 million titles that have already been sold so far this year, with 12 million-sellers from our own and 4 from third parties. They have surpassed the halfway point of their goal, and Christmas will continue to push the snowball.

Nintendo faces a Christmas campaign to meet the goals it has set for a Nintendo Switch that is already showing the passage of time. The company is strengthening its sales with limited editions that They have catapulted Switch OLED these months, and it is already preparing the ground for the Black Friday campaign with its first offers.

It has a situation totally opposite to that experienced a year ago. Last 2022, the company reduced its sales forecasts around this time and, even so, it reached February pressing the brake pedal due to a lower-than-expected Christmas. His conservative approach for this year seemed logical, although the effect Super Mario Bros. The Movie It has been stronger than expected.

The margin for lower consoles o “give away” games in the packs That they are available in recent weeks seems like the main strategy to have the boost they are looking for for these new forecasts. Will they get it? We will have to wait until 2024 to see.

Fuente