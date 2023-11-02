In the final stretch of 2023, Nintendo Ibérica announces that Gustavo Viúdez becomes its new General Manager.

Months after its merger with Nintendo Europe, Nintendo Ibérica has just announced a change of management. The until now director of Marketing and Public Relations of this division, Gustavo Viúdez Romerobecomes the new General Manager (General Director) of Nintendo Ibérica.

Antonio Lopez Lopez, who held the position since last 2018, will become an Advisor to this branch of Nintendo. Besides, Manuel Curdi Belenguer, creator of the Public Relations department at Nintendo Ibérica and current Brand Manager, will take over what was Viúdez’s position to direct marketing and PR. It is unknown, at the moment, who will take over from Curdi as Brand Manager.

Viúdez arrives at his new position at a key moment for Nintendo in Spain. Switch has already exceeded 2,750,000 consoles sold in the countryin a 2023 that has left titles of the caliber of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 or the recent Super Mario Bros Wonder. Will it surpass the 3 million barrier in 2024?

Source: press release