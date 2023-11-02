After the beginning of this new month of November and just a few months after its merger with Nintendo of Europe, Nintendo Ibérica has announced the appointment of Gustavo Viúdez Romero as the new General Manager of Nintendo Ibérica SAU, replacing Antonio Lopez Lopez64 years old, who will remain linked to the company as an Advisor and who has held the position since February 2018. Gustavo Viúdez, 52 years old, has been linked to the company since 2004, assuming the direction of Marketing and Public Relations of Nintendo Ibérica in 2016.

In the same way, Manuel Curdi Belenguer He will become the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Nintendo Ibérica. Manuel Curdi, 48, joined in 2005 to create the Public Relations department of Nintendo Ibérica. After extensive experience as a Product Manager, he assumed the position of Brand Manager in 2016, a position he has held to this day.

Source: Press release.