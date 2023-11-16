Nintendo and TPCi would be preparing a new Pokémon HOME with revolutionary changes for the franchise, as this patent reveals.

Everyone who plays Pokémon knows that the application Pokémon HOME It is essential to be able to preserve the equipment from generation to generation and take home some gifts too. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company do not stop studying this service in search of improvements, and a new patent of both companies seems to have left clues of a new and reinvented Pokémon HOME.

The patent in question, echoed by GoNintendo, talks about a “Content Storage System, Media and Server” which aims to store and update individual Pokémon data, just as HOME does today with all the updates it has received. It also emphasizes tracking statistics such as movements, types, experience and the usual things in pocket monsters.

And where is the special thing about this patent? What signs are there of an update or a new Pokémon HOME? To begin with, in the possibility of update Pokémon information in real time, which would invite us to think about automatic synchronization with the games to record how they evolve in real time, what attacks change, how they develop, etc. And not only that, it also talks about record events that the Pokémon experiences and even memories that he can save for everything he lives.

If this patent ends up being translated into reality, it would be a giant step forward for make Pokémon a much more organic experience and tailored to each player, since it would allow each Pokémon was truly unique, depending on the experiences accumulated in each game in which it has been: the places visited, combats, encounters… everything would build a unique story for the creature that would allow it to develop in a different way from others. A much more natural growth than the current one.

We will see if it finally becomes a reality, since it is a patent that could take years to be applied or simply never be applied. And you, would you like Pokémon HOME to evolve in this way? Do you think this could be the step I take? ahead of the next Pokémon game?

Via