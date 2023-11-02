Nintendo reinvents Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch, a game ahead of its time and of which we tell you our impressions.

Maybe you didn’t expect a game like this to come to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo and Square Enix are getting together again to bring back Super Mario RPG, a Japanese role-playing game that came to Super Nintendo in the 90s and is very different from everything that exists in the Super Mario universe. We already have the game in its version for Nintendo Switch and we have plunged into the adventure to tell you in these final impressions of how the years have done to Super Mario RPG.

Video Impressions of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch

The most special Super Mario

If you are used to games like Super Mario Bros Wonder, Super Mario RPG will seem like a game from another universe. And it really is because it is very likely that it will seem like a strange and even incoherent experience for the world of Super Mario.

Super Mario RPG is a traditional single-player role-playing game with a character similar to the classic Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest games. Both franchises belong to Square Enix, so it won’t surprise you that this company, and not directly Nintendo, is the one that created Super Mario RPG.

With this you can already get an idea that You will not find the classic Super Mario jumping and saving princesses from castles.

Against a rock and a hard place

The story of Super Mario RPG goes much further: Princess Peach is resting among the flowers in front of Mario’s house when she is suddenly kidnapped by Bowser. Of course, Super Mario goes after her with the aim of saving her and manages to kill Bowser… but at that moment he appears a much worse enemy that sends everyone into the air.

Fraguo is a giant sword that takes over Bowser’s castle, kidnaps the princess and serves as the antagonist in Super Mario RPG. The story changes quite a bit from the Super Mario games, right? Well get ready because this is just the beginning.

During this strange adventure, Mario will meet characters like Mallow or Geno who will join his cause and help him fight this new threat from the Mushroom Kingdom. Everything has a hilarious humorous tone which is very reminiscent of the one in the Paper Mario saga. The characters don’t need to say a word to make you smile. Or if you’re a weak laugher, just laugh out loud. All this without losing the friendly character and for all audiences of Super Mario.

A game revived thanks to the magic of Nintendo

It has merit that this humor remains so fresh considering the origins of Super Mario RPG. This new Nintendo Switch game is about a remake of the classic Super Mario RPG which came to the Super Nintendo in 1996. It hasn’t been changed one bit, and yet it still feels consistently fun and funny. The objective of this review of Super Mario RPG has been to update a classic that players loved.

Despite being almost thirty years old, players remember this adventure as one of the best in Super Mario. So Nintendo has worked its magic to update it so that a lot of new players can enjoy it better than ever.

has been had Extreme care is taken to ensure that the animations, enemies, difficulty or environments look very similar to the original versionbut making it more colorful and using an art style that fans will immediately recognize.

Mario and the characters look like little deformed toys moving around a model. The view from above makes the game feel like you are looking at a small miniature world. And it looks really good when you play in handheld mode.

Mario defends and jumps, but also attacks

The title of the game has surely given you a clue as to how it works. Super Mario RPG is a game traditional role-playing with turn-based combat in which the player must select what movements and actions the protagonists should do, and thus draw up strategies to defeat the enemies. This distances it enormously from the Super Mario platform games, but a lot of effort has been put into it. add mechanics that make the game more dynamic. And although it doesn’t feel like a platform game, it challenges your reflexes and gives you some freedom to make the adventure more dynamic.

The Mushroom Kingdom from a new perspective

As Mario walks through the game world he can jump, talk to other characters or investigate the scene in search of secrets, materials and other useful objects. This part of the gameplay is quite different from JRPG games, being dedicated to fans of Super Mario platformers, so that they don’t feel like an octopus in a garage.

The world of Super Mario RPG is divided into levels, as if it were a normal Super Mario Bros. game. But unlike these, the area is open and In each level there will be a story or development to complete. Whether it’s talking to certain characters, defeating some enemies or getting a hidden object. This means that, unlike in other RPG games, It’s hard to miss your goal and get stuck at some point in development.

Your turn to fight

As the story progresses you will encounter enemies around the world that you must defeat. In these turn-based battles you will have to choose whether to perform a basic attack, a technique that spends Flower Points, defend yourself or use recovery items. The beauty of Super Mario RPG, and why even its battles are more dynamic, is because the player must press some buttons at exact times to do more damage or protect himself.

The difference between doing it and not doing it is abysmal, so it is not a mechanic that can go unnoticed. The fights become more fun and entertaining thanks to this and will always make you want to improve yourself. Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch has added some new mechanics that even encourage this feeling of improvement for the playerlike chaining together perfect attacks and defenses to get rewards.

In general, The game feels fast and fluid. The transitions to combat are very fastso you won’t be lazy to fight enemies occasionally.

It’s great news that subtle features have been added to Super Mario RPG to make it more accessible to new players. In addition to all the additions, there is also the possibility of choose an easier difficulty level. With it, no player will have problems enjoying a great adventure that is now available to everyone.

An old Nintendo

Keeping Super Mario RPG so faithful to the original has been a double-edged sword: it is surprisingly respectful with how the Super NES game was. It has greatly exceeded our expectations in that sense and the best of all is that It doesn’t feel like an old game.. Nor is it like a new game and it is especially noticeable in the graphic style that does not stand out among the Nintendo Switch catalog, but it is still very pleasant.

New players may go crazy seeing some impossible Super Mario actions that look strange with the new look of Super Mario RPG. But if you look back you will see that Nintendo and Square Enix have traced every part of the original game to the millimeter with immense love.

A very faithful remake of the original

It clashes quite a bit with what we have previously seen in other Nintendo remakes such as Zelda: Link’s Awakening. In that case, there was a general reimagining of what the game should be like. In Super Mario RPG it has been an even more faithful representation of the original idea than Super Nintendo could not offer, but that Nintendo Switch does it without problems.

Luckily some details have been added so that, without losing the original essence, it feels a little fresher and the rougher parts of the game become smoother.

The wish come true

Super Mario RPG is going to surprise you. It doesn’t matter if you are an experienced player or just play occasionally. Nintendo and Square Enix have put extraordinary care into bringing this peculiar game back to life after being missing for almost thirty years, with superb taste and a style that will make you smile.

Encountering this strange world of Super Mario, especially coming from games like Super Mario Bros Wonder, can make your head explode. And yet it feels pleasant, different and exciting.

The best of all is that The gameplay is fun, addictive and dynamic, even for players of Mario platform games. And this, for an adventure with so many years behind it, is quite an achievement.

Are you going to get the remake of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch? Don’t miss our final analysis of the game very soon!